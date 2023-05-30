10-door longhouse in Pakan severely damaged in fire

SIBU (May 30): A 10-door double-storey longhouse, Rumah Selunsin at Jalan Pakan, Ulu Wak, Pakan was severely damaged in a fire this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 10.36am and firefighters from the Bintangor and Sarikei fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the front part of the longhouse, consisting of the ‘ruai’ and bedroom on the first floor was totally destroyed.

“The firefighters managed to save the middle and back parts of the longhouse including the kitchen from being razed by fire,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighting work was conducted using water that was sourced from the fire engine and nearby pond.

“The fire was put under control at at 11.35am and was completely extinguished at 2.10pm,” it added.

No injuries were reported during the incident, it said.

The cause of the fire and the damages are yet to be ascertained.