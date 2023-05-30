17 S’wak leaders to hold joint Gawai open house at BCCK on June 1

KUCHING (May 30): A total of 17 Dayak federal and state ministers, deputy ministers and assemblymen will host a joint Gawai Dayak open house at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on June 1.

Announcing this yesterday, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the event will run from 10am until 4pm.

“We are very thankful that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang have consented to be our guests of honour. They are expected to join us at 11.30am.

“We are cordially inviting the public to share with us the joy of Gawai. We welcome all,” he said in a statement.

Uggah said the Dayak leaders involved in organising the open house are himself, Dato Sri Alexander Linggi, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Dato Majang Renggi, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh, Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Martin Ben.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, together with Abang Johari and Juma’ani, are expected to grace the state-level Gawai dinner at the same venue on June 7.