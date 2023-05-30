200 petrol vouchers given out to motorcyclists during charity event in Kuching

KUCHING (May 30): A total of 200 petrol vouchers worth RM5 have been given out to motorcyclists during a charity event held at a Petronas petrol station in Green Heights here today as part of a campaign to assist the low-income group.

The event was organised by a non-governmental organisation Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia Sarawak branch, in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), local elected representatives and and petrol stations.

Officiating the event today was Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who welcomed such initiative by the organisation to support the government’s efforts to lower the cost of living for the people.

“This initiative goes to show efforts by the federal and Sarawak governments to reduce the burden of the people. This is one of the programmes organised and the ministry has also conducted activities such as control of pricing and providing subsidies for essential food items during festive season,” said Yap when met by reporters at the petrol station today.

Meanwhile, KPDN secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, who was also present at the event, said he was satisfied with the retailers’ level of compliance with Gawai Dayak Price Control Scheme during the walkabout conducted at supermarkets around the city yesterday.

Among those in attendance was the ministry’s state director Matthew Dominic Barin.