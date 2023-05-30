Abg Jo: S’wak exploring cascading hydro, gas turbine among sustainable energy alternatives

KUCHING (May 30): Sarawak will continue exploring sustainable energy alternatives which can contribute to the state’s rapid economic development by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this will be done through Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and in addition to alternatives such as hydropower, Sarawak is also looking into the potential of ‘Cascading Hydro’, gas turbine, solar and hybrid (solar-wind) technology.

Abang Johari explained that alternative energy technologies have a high potential to be implemented sustainably in Sarawak without negative impact on the environment – further contributing to electricity supply not only throughout the state but also to be exported to neighbouring countries, which can contribute to the state’s economic growth.

“As you know, we are focusing on green economy – meaning our product is also green, our services are also green, and they comply with the international financial requirement.

“I have met with a few bankers already (who have) come here, including two top banks in Singapore. They are looking at Sarawak because of our environmental programmes.

“As you know, we have a lot of projects not only in construction but also energy-focused projects that we want to focus on in our development plan,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Energy Vendors Awards (Seva) 2023 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here Tuesday night.

Abang Johari said that in this respect, the number one focus for the state government remains hydro, as there is still potential in its development.

“In fact, three days ago we had a meeting in Lawas. I requested SEB to explore the development of the Trusan hydroelectric plant and Petronas is an agency that wants to take equity in the project. We are also negotiating with a third party to take equity in this project.

“I have also requested (SEB group chief executive officer) Datu Sharbini (Suhaili) to look into the possibility of new approaches such as cascading hydropower that will produce energy without much effect on our environment,” he said.

He emphasised that SEB, together with their vendors, play an important role in realising this agenda and noted that he was pleased to see the continued trend of increased local content participation in Sarawak Energy projects over the past year.

“This is part of our programme under the Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which aligns with our long-term policy where talent development is important in PCDS.

“The vendor programme is part and parcel of training and building the capacity and capability of local contractors, especially among Bumiputera companies,” he said.

The Seva ceremony was to celebrate vendors who have demonstrated excellent performance in the aspects of health, safety, security and environment, quality of work, service delivery and integrity.

Also present were Sharbini, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datu Julaihi Narawi and SEB Bumiputera Participation Board Committee chairman Datuk Idris Buang.