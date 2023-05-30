Agong, Permaisuri extend Pesta Kaamatan greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their Pesta Kaamatan greetings to those celebrating the festival in Sabah.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties hoped that the festival celebrated by the Kadazandusun community would continue to foster inter-racial harmony in Malaysia and strengthen unity among the people.

They also expressed hope that the festival will bring prosperity, well-being, peace and happiness to all who celebrate it.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan,” Their Majesties said.

Pesta Kaamatan, also known as the Harvest Festival, is celebrated by the Kadazandusun community in Sabah today and tomorrow, as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season. ― Bernama