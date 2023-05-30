Amendments to be tabled in October DUN sitting, to include installation of smoke detector in homes

KUCHING (May 30): The proposed amendments to the Sarawak Buildings Ordinance will be tabled during the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in October this year to ensure that it is well-updated to serve current needs, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the Ordinance is being reviewed by the State Attorney General (SAG) and related agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) as well as professional bodies.

“As minister (in charge), it is my job to have the laws reviewed and amended. As such, I’m very thankful to Bomba as well as the professional bodies for looking into the Ordinance so that it is well-updated,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Hari Gawai Fire Safety Campaign and the pre-launch of the ‘Malaysia Day Community Fun Run 2023’, at Farley Supermarket here yesterday.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

At a press conference after the event, Dr Sim said the amendments will include requiring the installation of smoke detectors in houses, especially in new housing areas.

“Having smoke detectors in every house will ensure safety of the residents. Some may think that having smoke detectors will increase the cost (of new houses). This thing is for your own (fire) prevention.

“If your house is on fire, you will lose more money than having to purchase the smoke detectors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khirudin said the importance of compliance with fire safety regulations pertaining to commercial premises cannot be over-emphasised, especially during festive seasons when the retailers and distributors may unknowingly use spaces such as those at emergency staircases to store additional supplies.

He said Bomba Sarawak would continue their monitoring over commercial premises, particularly in ensuring all emergency exits in every property would be clear from any obstruction.

“Understandably during the festive seasons, there will be loads of items and equipment being stored at the premises.

“In this regard, our Bomba teams will conduct monitoring and surveillance, and remind owners of these premises to not store goods at inappropriate places such as at the emergency exits and stairways, as doing so could impede the evacuation process in the event of a fire.

“This (monitoring and surveillance) is also done to ensure the fire safety and prevention system in every premises is in good condition.”

On the campaign, Khiruddin said its objective was to raise public awareness of the importance of fire safety and prevention during this Gawai Dayak celebration.

“Always be vigilant, especially when using electrical appliances and also stoves when cooking. Measures for surveillance over, prevention of and protection from fire must be taken seriously.

“Installations and usage of any electrical equipment must be correct, safe and be under proper supervision. Check for old wiring, which has high risk of causing short circuits that can trigger fires.

“The first five minutes of a fire incident are critical – if one fails to recognise this, the fire can turn catastrophic,” he added.