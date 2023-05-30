Bersatu gets leave to challenge freezing of accounts, Muhyiddin travel ban

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): The High Court here today allowed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to freeze its bank accounts for investigation and the travel ban by the Immigration Department against its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid ruled that the applicants have passed the threshold to commence judicial review proceedings and there are triable issues regarding the impugned freezing order and travel ban.

“These triable issues justify further argument by the parties at the substantive stage and cannot be obliterated by the court at this stage,” he said.

The judge also said Bersatu’s application to initiate judicial review was not frivolous and vexatious.

“I am of the view that the application is amenable to judicial review and accordingly the leave to commence judicial review is hereby allowed,” said Judge Ahmad Kamal. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —