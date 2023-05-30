Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry updating Covid-19 SOP, to make announcement soon

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): The Ministry of Health (MoH) is updating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the which will be announced soon, according to Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said this follows the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 5, that decided that Covid-19 is no longer categorised as a global health emergency (PHEIC).

However, she advised the country’s citizens to continue practicing the existing SOP and personal safety including wearing a face mask when in public places especially for those with symptoms, hand sanitation and personal hygiene.

“We at the Ministry of Health are discussing the latest protection measures that will be implemented for the public in the near future even though Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency of international interest or PHEIC,” she said through a video uploaded on her Facebook page today.

Reportedly, the WHO decided that the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 6.9 million lives worldwide, is no longer categorised as an international health emergency after it has been raging for the past three years. — Bernama