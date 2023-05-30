Final masterplan for Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project expected by end of 2024, says rep

SIBU (May 30): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the finalised masterplan for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project is expected to be out by the end of 2024.

He said in a press conference today that the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) has appointed contractors to conduct the Sibu City Cloudburst Masterplan Study, which started early May.

The study consists of three stages – Flood Risk Assessment, Conceptual Masterplan and Design Options and the Schematic Masterplan and Design for Bukit Assek.

“At the moment, we are at the topographical survey works which means we are collecting data.

“In the study, they divided Sibu into five packages – town area to Taman Jubilee Bukit Aup, Salim area to Kampung Jeriah area, the west bank (Sg Bidut area), Pulau Kerto area and river area (Rajang River and Igan River),” he said, adding that the data collection was progressing well.

Chieng said the data collection is expected to be completed in October, while the flood risk study will be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The conceptual masterplan, and the masterplan for Bukit Assek, will be completed by the third quarter of next year.

“LCDA has engaged an international consultant company Ramboll for the assessment and to come up with a masterplan. This is a huge project, and we need international consultants. We need to do it professionally and have a more comprehensive masterplan on Bukit Assek’s redevelopment,” he said, adding that Ramboll will tentatively visit Sibu on June 6.

He said that as part of the study, the consultant will also review flood hazard maps for the present and future (100 years from now).

“I will update the people of Sibu regarding the redevelopment from time to time. I hope the people will be more patient until we have this report and cooperate with the survey team,” he said.