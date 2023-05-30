Hannah Yeoh: Proposal to build drag race circuit for RM20m in each state not feasible

PUTRAJAYA (May 30): An allocation of RM20 million to every state for the purpose of building a drag race circuit as proposed by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would not be sufficient since the cost of maintenance would incur a big budget while aspects of security must also be given priority.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the allocation tabled by the previous government in the previous 2023 Budget was never debated and approved in Parliament and in fact there was also no input from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the proposed project.

“Not only funds but to build a drag race circuit, a large plot of land is needed and approved by the respective state governments. In the current political situation, we have state governments that are headed by different parties.

“Therefore, how can such an announcement be made and there be expectations for a rollout…not possible. The aspects of safety to drivers involved in motorsport is also very important to KBS.

“If just build a drag race circuit and safety aspects not taken into account and cost of maintenance not considered, it will not be a conducive environment for our young motorsport drivers,” Hannah told reporters after attending a Cabinet Committee Meeting for Sports Development, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here today.

Hannah added that despite the predicaments involving the drag circuit proposal, KBS will ensure motorsport will continue to be given attention whereby this year, there is a budget for motorsport programmes implemented by the Youth and Sports Department while the Sepang International Circuit will also receive an allocation to carry out programmes and upgrading purposes.

Speaking of the ‘Road to Gold’ (RTG) programme for badminton which is aimed at winning the country’s first ever gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hannah said there would be no changes in the list of players even though the world ranking of some players may drop, including National players who were shown the early exit in the Malaysia Masters.

The terms set to qualify for the RTG programme remains clear (that is former Olympic medallists and players who are in the top 10 ranking of the world in their respective sport).

“There are no badminton players in and out of the RTG programme because the qualifying terms are clear. To make it to the RTG programme, the athlete must be ranked among the top 10 in the world,” she said.

Hannah added that dropping an athlete from the RTG programme is not easy because it requires discussions and advice from the technical advisors like Datuk Dr Ramlan Aziz, Josiah Ng and Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Currently, the world ranking shows that National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia is ranked world number 10, men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik at world number three and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi are at world number seven.

National women’s champions Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are currently world number 11 but their ranking is expected to improve after emerging as runner-up in the Malaysia Masters.

Currently badminton players dominate the RTG programme with Zii Jia, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (mixed doubles).

Apart from badminton, former Olympics silver medallist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (track cycling), Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri (diving) are also in the RTG programme. — Bernama