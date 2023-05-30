Immediately report shortage of essential items to KPDN, consumers told

KUCHING (May 30): Consumers who come across any shortage of essential items in their areas must report the matter immediately to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) immediately.

In stating this, secretary-general to the ministry Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof also assured all that the KPDN had discussed with the producers of these essential goods to ensure that there would be no interruption in supply.

“This is the understanding between KPDNK and the producers of these items. We want to ensure that there is enough supply of all essential goods in the market for the consumers.

“So, anyone who comes across any shortage of any of these essential goods, inform us immediately,” he said in a press conference held after the launch of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Gawai Dayak 2023, at Farley Mall Kuching, at Mile 6 of Jalan Penrissen near here yesterday.

More on the issue of shortage of the essential items, Azman said normally, it would take less than a day to resolve it.

“Such a shortage is not a crisis; it may happen only in certain places, but we will do our best to solve every problem immediately,” he added.

For the SHMMP Gawai Dayak 2023, eight price-controlled items have been listed: chicken wings at RM14.50 per kilogramme (kg), live spent chicken (RM8.10 /kg), live pigs (RM15/kg), pork (RM27/kg), pork belly (RM30/kg), imported round cabbage (RM4.50/kg), potatoes (RM4/kg), and garlic (RM8/kg).

The scheme is in force until June 4.

In this respect, Azman called upon all traders and retailers to comply with the set regulation, reminding them to indicate every price-controlled item with a pink price tag.

Failure to do so would result in action being taken against them under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he said.