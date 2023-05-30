‘Indai Jugo’ a go-to brand in Kapit for homemade Gawai sweet treats

KAPIT (May 30): Those preparing for Gawai Dayak here can always count on Uban Ugas when it comes to supplying traditional homemade Gawai ‘kuih’ (cakes) for the occasion.

Branded as ‘Indai Jugo’ (Mother Jugo), her selection of popular sweet treats such as the ‘sarang semut’, ‘penyeram’ and ‘kuih chuan’ is regarded as a must for any Gawai Dayak open house here.

Moreover, the experienced baker has even created her own trademark snack, ‘Kuih Indai Jugo’.

“It’s selling like hot cakes,” she smiled, knowing that the pun was intended.

Uban was met recently at her stall in the market next to the post office building here, where throngs of customers queued up to buy her ‘kuih’ for their Gawai open houses this June 1 and 2.

She and her husband Maringai Jingga live in Kampung Sawang, Jalan Melekon in Baleh near here. The couple is blessed with five children.

The enterprising woman has been making these traditional treats for many years, describing Gawai Dayak as ‘a very lucrative season every year’.

“I’m so thankful that many people love my ‘kuih’.

“I use the profits from the sales to buy essential items like chicken, pork, drinks and other foodstuff to bring to our home longhouse Rumah Laso at Nanga Antawau in Ulu Baleh,” she told The Borneo Post here.

A quick check at her stall showed the prices of some items: a 40-piece jar of ‘Kuih Chuan’ sells for RM15, a packet of Pineapple Tarts goes for RM10, an order of ‘Kuih Po Pai’ is RM10, while a jar of ‘Kuih Marmur’ is priced at RM12.

During a Pre-Gawai 2023 Dinner Gathering hosted by Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kapit branch recently, Uban and Maringai were among the recipients of the ‘Parent of the Year 2023 Award’.