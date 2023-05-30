JCI Mandarin Sibu receives 8 prestigious awards at Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention

SIBU (May 30): Junior Chamber International (JCI) Mandarin Sibu received eight prestigious awards at JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention that was held in Sibu from May 26 to 28.

The awards received by JCI Mandarin Sibu and their respective recipients were the Most Supportive Local Organisation; Most Participant President (Boston Ho); Top Recruiter (Boston Ho); Inspiring President (Boston Ho); English Debate Champion (Boston Ho, Sylvester Lim (JCI Lutong) and Alexander Ling); Malay Public Speaking Champion (Ling Guong Zhin); Mandarin Oregon Debate 1st runner up (Alex Kong, Ling Chung Dee, Simon Tiong) and Parliamentary Quiz 1st runner up (Alexander Ling).

In a statement, Ho expressed his immense gratitude for these accolades and considered these awards as a true testament of the passion and dedication displayed by the members of JCI Mandarin Sibu.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to JCI movement, and these accolades will serve as an inspiration and a reminder that we could achieve greater heights if we continue to keep up the good work,” he said.

JCI is a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40, with a vision to provide leadership development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

For more information about JCI Mandarin Sibu and its incoming projects, please follow its Facebook page at www.facebook/JCIMandarinSibu.