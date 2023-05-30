Julaihi: Perception of ‘naked’ telco towers in S’wak inaccurate

KUCHING (May 30): The perception that there are ‘naked’ telecommunication towers in Sarawak is inaccurate, said Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said such perceptions arose due to the installation of equipment in the first phase of the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (Smart) towers that were affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the situation worsened when the supply of telecommunications equipment was disrupted globally.

“In principle, any telco tower – whether they are Smart towers, Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) towers or telco providers’ towers – they will go through a transition period where the tower will be bare or naked for a period between the completion of the tower and start of the installation of telecommunications equipment.

“This period can be extended due to factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, unpredictable weather and the availability of repeater towers,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Julaihi assured that all these towers had been installed with telecommunication equipment in stages by the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation.

“The installation work is being actively implemented at various levels where 197 towers have been equipped with telecommunications equipment. Of these, 70 towers have been operating since Hari Raya, and another 55 towers are expected to be operational during the coming Gawai celebration.

“The second phase of the Smart tower, which involves the construction of 300 towers, is being actively implemented in various stages and is expected to be in operation in the first quarter of 2024,” he said.