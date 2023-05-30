Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for threatening to kill his father

KUCHING (May 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 26-year-old man RM3,000 in default three months’ jail for threatening to kill his father.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the fine on Gabriel Mackem after he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment which may extend to seven years, or with fine or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at the family’s house in Kampung Sungai Tapang, Jalan Airport Lama at around 6.30am on May 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the 52-year-old father was waiting for Gabriel to return home as planned to send his son to a drug rehabilitation centre.

Upon Gabriel’s return, the father informed that he had been waiting for an hour and asked his son where he had been.

The accused reacted by brandishing a knife and threatening to kill his father, before running amok in the house and smashing a mirror and four window panes.

It was informed that Gabriel often behaved aggressively at home due to being under the influence of drugs.

Prosecuting was Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while the accused was unrepresented.