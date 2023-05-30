Man in Kuching jailed five years for unlawful possession of knife

KUCHING (May 30): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 24-year-old man to five years in jail and one stroke of the cane for possessing a knife in public without lawful purpose.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff imposed the sentence against Sarmin Kelang after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at One TJ ICT Complex, Jalan Stutong here at around 3.15pm on May 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Sarmin was arrested by police at the complex on suspicion of being involved in a burglary at a house in Taman BDC on the same day.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of the knife.

Also seized from him were a laptop, mobile phone, power bank, watch, sling bag and a mouse – all said to have been stolen during the burglary.

An investigation revealed Sarmin had gone to the complex to sell the items at a computer shop there.

Meanwhile, Sarmin was jailed for an additional five months after he pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of retaining stolen property.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years or a fine, or both.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, respectively, while Sarmin was unrepresented by legal counsel.