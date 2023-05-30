Man in Sibu charged with cultivating two cannabis plants

SIBU (May 30): A 24-year-old man was charged in a Magistrates’ Court here today with cultivating two cannabis plants.

No plea was taken from Brandon Tiang as he is set to appear in the Sessions Court before Judge Marutin Pagan on June 19.

He was charged under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which carries life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

No bail was offered to Tiang, who was represented by lawyer Orlando Chua.

He is charged with cultivating two cannabis plants at his house in Jalan Rambai here, at around 12.15am on May 24.

Earlier, Tiang pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal gambling, framed under Section 7(2) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern imposed a fine of RM1,600 in default one month in jail.

Tiang was found engaging in illegal gambling using his mobile phone at a parking lot in Jalan Wong Soon Kai, here on May 25, 2023.