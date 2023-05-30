No discussion on Cabinet reshuffle, says DPM Fadillah

BRUSSELS (May 30): Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that there has been no discussion on a cabinet reshuffle.

“I have not heard anything about it. There is no discussion about that. That is the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said when asked about talks of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

“I’m a working man. I follow orders,” Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, told Malaysian media here today.

He reiterated that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is committed to ensuring a strong and stable government.

“We from GPS have given our commitment, and what we need now is a strong and stable government.

“Because without stability, we cannot turn around the economy’s performance, and investors will not come as there will be no clear policy, no continuity in terms of government,” he said.

Only political stability and good governance would attract investors, said Fadillah, who is the GPS parliamentary chief whip.

“This is paramount as far as Sarawak is concerned, and that has been our commitment as far as this Unity Government is concerned,” he noted. – Bernama