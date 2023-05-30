Open square to be built in Tebedu, says rep

KUCHING (May 30): An open square or ‘Dataran Mutiara Tebedu’ will be built in Tebedu to host events, said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that RM500,000 will be allocated for the square to be sited behind Tebedu District Office.

According to him, the square will be equipped with various facilities to provide convenience to the people.

“As you all know, the Tebedu Pre Gawai and the Ngiradan Ngirumang here have been included in Serian Division’s calendar of tourism events.

“As such, this requires a special site to hold such events and as alternative venue to the Tebedu Community Hall,” he said when closing the Tebedu Desa Fair and My Rakyat Sales 2023 at Bandar Mutiara Tebedu on Sunday.

He added the cooperation from all sectors of the society and government departments is vital to ensure the success of this initiative.

Meanwhile, Dr Sinang on his Facebook page explained the construction of the square will be funded under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

Noting that the square is an economic hub initiative for Tebedu, he said it will also host future editions of Tebedu Desa Fair which started in 2022.