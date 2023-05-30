Raja Nushirwan appointed as new National Security Council D-G

PUTRAJAYA (May 30): Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin has been appointed as the National Security Council director-general effective today.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali via a press statement today.

Raja Nushirwan, 53, who was previously the Malaysian Ambassador to China, began his career in the government as an administrative and diplomatic officer on March 21, 1994, attached with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has extensive experience in public service, specialising in international relations.

Raja Nushirwan holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Abertay University, Dundee, Scotland, and has been assigned to various countries including the United States, Sweden, and Singapore.

“May his appointment as the National Security director-general will drive the National Security Council towards excellence in leading the formulation and management of the national security policy that is comprehensive, integrated and effective to ensure the country remains peaceful, prosperous and sovereign,” said Mohd Zuki in the statement. — Bernama