Rural contestants win three subsidiary titles at Sodop Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan

KOTA KINABALU (May 30): Rural contestants grabbed three subsidiary titles at the 2023 State-level Sodop Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2023 event.

Kota Marudu’s contestant, Calby Floresa Dolinting, won the ‘basaan tinandai togingo’ (best dress design) category and walked home with RM500, a sash, a crown, trophy and flower bouquet. The designer of her dress won a RM2,000 cash prize.

Nabawan’s Abby Suehaiveey, was crowned Miss Bold Pepsi, and received RM1,000 cash, a sash, trophy and flower bouquet.

The Miss Popular Gogo OPPO title went to Pitas’ Efa Anniesyah Kambang. She received a RM1,000 cash prize, a trophy, a crown and a flower bouquet.

Meanwhile, Inanam’s Steffi Olga Aiid was crowned Miss Culture, Agritourism and Nature @ Miss Can. She received a RM2,000 cash prize, a trophy, sash, crown and a flower bouquet.

Likas’ Devegracy Justin won two titles — Tati Tosuau (Miss Friendly) and Tati Toonong.

For the Tati Tosuau title, she won RM1,000 in cash, a crown, a flower bouquet, a trophy and a sash; while for the Tati Toonong title, she received RM2,000 cash prize, as well as a trophy, crown, sash and a flower bouquet.

Meanwhile, Karambunai’s Adelyn A. Tillon was crowned Tati Topiodo (Miss Natural Beauty). She received RM1,000 cash prize, a crown, a sash, a trophy and a flower bouquet.