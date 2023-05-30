Secure federal funding for flood mitigation projects, Dr Sim to MPs

KUCHING (May 30): Efforts to improve and upgrade flood mitigation projects in Sarawak is a joint responsibility between the federal and state governments, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In this regard, the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister urged Sarawak MPs to seek development funds from the federal government for said projects in the state.

“We hope our MPs realise their obligation and responsibilities (to seek funds from the federal government) to further promote development in Sarawak and benefit Sarawakians,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, also promised to continue seeking funds from the Sarawak government to improve the drainage system under his constituency.

He said the Batu Kawah drainage improvement project is still in need of an additional RM124 million funding.

During a recent inspection of the ongoing RM12 million Jalan Field Force drainage improvement project, Dr Sim said the increase of expenditure is due to the rising cost of construction materials.

“This additional development funds application will be made under the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to ensure that the planned development project can proceed smoothly,” he said.

He explained that out of the RM124 million, RM80 million is allocated for improvement of seven drainage projects in the constituency, while the remaining RM44 million is set aside for implementation of the second phase for the drainage project at Taman Desa Wira.

“The first phase of the project here had cost RM20 million,” he added.

Under 12MP, Dr Sim had successfully secured funds for seven major development projects in Batu Kawah constituency, namely improvement of the drainage system at Lorong 1C and 3 in Batu Kawah; improvement of the drainage system at Sungai Moyan; improvement of the drainage system at Sungai Surih; improvement of the drainage system at Jalan Field Force; improvement of the drainage system at Jalan Ketitir; improvement of the drainage system at RPR area; and riverbank rehabilitation works at Kampung Sinar Budi Lama.

Meanwhile, the Jalan Field Force drainage system project is at 46 per cent completion due to delays caused by the laying of underground cables.

Batu Kawa’s Jalan Field Force is housing area with rapid population growth in recent years and in view of this, the original drainage system, particularly the mud ditch, could no longer sustain the large amounts of incoming water flow.

The main drainage system is 1.2km long, with the addition of two drainage systems linked to the connection. Under the planned improvements, around 2km of the existing drainage system will be comprehensively improved and upgraded.

In addition, a section of Jalan Field Force will also be upgraded.