SMA should be considerate of residents’ concerns when installing 5G telco towers, says Kong

KUCHING (May 30): It is crucial for the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to foster cooperation with willing parties who share a common goal of community development, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen pointed out that rather than forcefully implementing the erection of 5G telecommunication towers, SMA should prioritise communication and understanding with the local residents, while also explaining the necessity of such towers.

Kong said over the past two weeks, he had engaged in ongoing discussions with SMA’s contractor regarding the proposed erection of a 5G telecommunication tower in Lorong F2, Taman BDC.

“These discussions were aimed to address the concerns and limitations of the contractor while exploring alternative sites for the tower.

“Yesterday evening, a meeting was organised between the SMA’s contractor, the residents of Lorong F2 in Taman BDC, and myself to further discuss the plans for the 5G telecommunication tower.

“I am pleased to share that all the residents unanimously agreed to relocate the tower to the end of Lorong F2, which the contractor has also agreed to, pending SMA’s approval and DNB’s testing,” he said in a statement today.

Kong added that the positive outcome demonstrates that matters can be resolved amicably and in the spirit of responsible development.

He said while it is understandable that the government intends to install more towers to facilitate 5G connectivity, it is essential for the government to be considerate of the legitimate concerns raised by the residents.

“By engaging in open dialogue and finding mutually acceptable solutions, SMA can ensure that community development aligns with the well-being and interests of the residents,” he added.