Ting: RM5.35 mln under Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund still available

MIRI (May 30): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is welcoming applications to its Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund.

The fund is open to artists (individuals), non-profit organisations (NGOs) and non-governmental organisations (NPOs).

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said the fund, which was launched in April 2022 with RM10 million, had supported over 80 activities and programmes throughout Sarawak last year.

“Out of the RM10 million, only RM4.65million was disbursed for 80 events and programmes in 2022. The remaining RM5.35 million has yet to be utilised.

“The State Financial Secretary has approved the ministry’s appeal to retain the balance (of the fund) and for it to be fully utilised,” he told a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Tourism Coordination Committee (STCC) meeting here yesterday.

Ting hoped that more applicants would come forward with proposals of local community activities and programmes that will contribute to capacity building of Sarawak’s heritage, arts and culture sector.

This includes workshops, conferences, symposiums, forums, competitions, exhibitions, festivals, and documentation, including book and film publishing.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to send in their application before its closing date in October for it to be processed and reviewed.

Mayor Adam Yii, who is also Miri Business Event chairman; the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Husaini; and Miri Resident Jamalie Busri were among those present at the STCC meeting.