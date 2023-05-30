Woman in Sibu pleads not guilty to charges of cheating, dishonestly induced delivery of property

SIBU (May 30): A 38-year-old woman charged with 40 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving a total sum of RM1.011 million pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court today.

Suhana Abdullah, who was represented by Raphael Ling, faced 40 charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year and not more than ten years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to fine.

According to the charges, she was said to have committed the offences against 37 people by offering them cheap houses that were non-existent between 2019 and 2022 in different places.

Based on the statement by Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, after the victims made the payment, they were given receipts for their deposit and some of the victims were even given the agreement documents to convince them on the offer.

When the victims tried to follow up on the housing progress, the accused gave various excuses.

The victims only realised they had been cheated after they found out the housing projects mentioned by the accused had yet to be developed.

Magistrate Oon Kerk Chern allowed the accused to be released with a total of RM120,000 bail (RM3,000 for each charge) and two local sureties.

She is to appear in court again on July 20 for the pre-trial case management.