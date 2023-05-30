Writers group in Miri bids farewell to former president

MIRI (May 30): Society of English Writers Northern Zone (Soswe) bids farewell to its former president, Florence Moon Enau who passed away at the age of 80 in Miri yesterday.

In her tribute to Florence, Soswe secretary Jennie Soh recalled that the La Jolla, USA native was very well-versed with the local culture among the natives of Sarawak and this made her decided to stay on in Miri to continue doing voluntary work.

“I knew Florence for more than 30 years and found her to be an interesting and friendly American residing here. She never failed to give support to all events happening in Miri. She never complained and was a very independent person,” she said.

Florence first came to Sarawak as Peace Corp Volunteer in the 1960s. The Peace corps was established by President of United States John F Kennedy in 1961. She was married to a local Mirian, the late Jimmy Layang and had a daughter, Suzanne and two grandchildren, Creek Culbertson and Cahaya Culbertson, who are 17 and 15 years old respectively, and currently living in USA.

Florence formerly taught at St Columba’s Secondary School in 1976 and she later became the headmistress of Sri Mawar Kindergarten from 1985 to 2006.

She was also a member of the Petroleum Women’s Club of Miri and Inner Wheeler Club of Miri; she joined Soswe in 2005 and was elected as president in 2007 since then.

Adding on, Soh said Florence had the volunteer spirit and often went the extra mile to get things done.

“She had that spirit to speak her mind and put things in order for her friends and strangers. She was the best among the best.

“So, it is a great loss to the Miri community as she was kind-hearted and had always supported the community events,” she added.

Local renowned author and contributor to thesundaypost Chang Yi, in her tribute posted on Facebook, remembered Florence as an American friend who would do her best to help anyone in distress and would walk the second mile for a friend.

“She had a good habit to do list daily so she wouldn’t waste her precious time and that was an admirable trait that the people should emulate.

“I remember her as a good headmistress, a kind friend, a committed Inner Wheller and a dedicated church lady. She supported societies she believed in and made friends with people from all walks of life. She had even gone to the Ulu (interior) to help the Penan children and had raised funds through her Inner Wheel,” said Chang.

Florence’s funeral service will be held at St Columba’s Church at noon today and her body will be cremated at 2pm.

A memorial service for Florence would be held upon her daughter’s arrival from Tennessee, USA.