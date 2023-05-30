Yap takes Chong to task over insufficient funds to repair school’s damaged car park roof

KUCHING (May 30): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap says he will seek to allocate RM15,000 from his constituency’s minor rural project (MRP) allocation to make up the shortfall in the amount needed by SK Laksamana to repair its damaged car park roofing.

He said the even though the application to use his MRP allocation is subject to approval by the Sarawak Premier’s Office, he does not foresee any problem with his application being approved.

“Despite education not being a state responsibility under the Federal Constitution, I am ready to assist SK Laksamana to cover the shortfall in the amount needed for the repair cost.

“The chairman of the SK Laksamana PTA (parent-teacher association) had informed me that they had earlier reached out to Chong Chieng Jen for help, but unfortunately, the federal grants from Chong to the PTA is inadequate to cover the cost of the repairs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued after Yap earlier met with representatives from the school’s PTA on the funds needed to repair the school’s car park roof which was damaged during a severe storm about two months ago.

Turning his attention to Democratic Action Party (DAP), the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) man said providing assistance, especially in times of urgency and need, should be done “without unnecessary rhetoric, drama, uninformed defamatory press statements and provocation from the opposition.”

He added he was “disappointed and perplexed” as to why Chong, who is Stampin MP, had not been proactive in securing sufficient funds from the Education Ministry to cover the full cost of repairs.

“This is especially in view that the Deputy Education Minister is from DAP,” he said, while reminding the MP that Kota Sentosa is one of three state constituencies under Stampin.