Zahid: No place for corruption, even if I’m the one committing it

PUTRAJAYA (May 30): Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he would not hesitate to act against any person in his ministry, including himself, found to be involved in embezzlement or other forms of corruption.

Speaking at the ministry’s Service Excellence and Appreciation Awards for 2022, Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said integrity was a value on which he would not compromise.

“I would also like to give a message to myself, to not to be overly complacent or indulged by excessive praise, but rather to focus on continuous improvement,” he said at the event held in Le Meridien hotel here.

Last Saturday, an assistant accountant from the Southern Kelantan Development Board (Kesedar) — an agency under Zahid’s ministry — was arrested for allegedly embezzling RM24.8 million over the past eight years.

Zahid said that the case should serve as a lesson to all ministry personnel and urged them to avoid tarnishing their excellent performance so far.

To note, Zahid is on trial for 47 charges of corruption involving Yayasan Akalbudi, a charitable organisation operated by his family.

Last month, Zahid reportedly sought to have his charges dropped, citing new evidence he obtained on the case, and had sent a 200-page representation letter to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The case is set to resume on August 1. — Malay Mail