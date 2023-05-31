Abg Jo: Tech-driven ‘new economy’ bodes well for future of S’wak’s young generation

KUCHING (May 31): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is optimistic about the future of the young generation in the state.

He believed that their future would be brighter, given the planning of programmes set to develop Sarawak’s new economy based on technology, data and innovation.

In this respect, he cited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent speech, which had stated that Sarawak was ‘somewhat ahead of other states’ in its move to explore an economy based on resource sustainability.

“For example, Sarawak already has some ability to produce hydrogen gas, used in several buses and vehicles powered by hydrogen-fuel cells.

“In addition, Sarawak recently proved its ability to produce green fuel for the needs of aviation industry from algae, or moss, used by Airbus aircraft for the first time for flights between Kuching and Langkawi,” the Premier said in his Gawai Dayak 2023 message.

Abang Johari acknowledged that while it might be difficult for some quarters to ‘believe that algae can produce fuel’, with the involvement of large companies from Japan as well as Petronas, Airbus and the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC), together with partners from Sarawak, he had no doubt ‘algae bringing hope, which is so big for Sarawak’s sustainable economy in the future’.

“Our state is very fortunate because it has a relatively stable political atmosphere, and people who are united despite having multiple races and religions.

“This atmosphere has allowed the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, led by me, to fully focus on efforts to improve the state’s economy,” he said.

Abang Johari also said last year, Sarawak’s revenue had increased to RM12 billion over RM7.62 billion recorded in 2021, and in the first quarter of this year, the state collected RM5.004 billion in revenue.