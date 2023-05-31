Author releases children’s book on tale from Tuaran

PENAMPANG (May 31): A local author, Fariza Sakina Farish, has taken a commendable initiative to launch an interactive children’s book titled “A Tale From Tuaran: Tales For Our Tiny Tribes.”

“A Tale From Tuaran” is not an ordinary storybook as it doubles up as an activity book, providing young readers with an immersive and interactive experience focusing on her hometown, Tuaran district.

The book includes captivating illustrations that accompany the enchanting folklore tales shared by Fariza’s grandmother.

“Additionally, it features a colouring section that encourages children to explore their creativity while delving into the magical world of our cultural stories.

“Through this publication, I hope to inspire children and adults alike to appreciate and cherish our unique culture,” she said.

Her passion for storytelling extends beyond Tuaran, as she envisions writing more children’s books based on different districts, thus ensuring that the diverse narratives of Sabah are brought to light and cherished.

In conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, Fariza has been releasing and selling her first batch of books at the Hongkod Koisaan here from May 30-31.

On Tuesday, Fariza presented her book to the Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment cum Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joniston expressed his admiration, saying Fariza’s commitment to uplifting local tales through storytelling is genuinely commendable.

“By preserving and sharing our cultural heritage, we ensure its continuity for future generations. I urge young individuals to take inspiration from Fariza’s work and contribute to preserving and promoting our local folklore.

“Through her efforts, she not only introduces young readers to the captivating tales from the many ethnic groups but inspires them to explore and appreciate their cultural roots,” he said.

The book “A Tale From Tuaran” is on sale for RM60 via the Instagram account @borneanbubbas, with 10 per cent of all profits going towards supporting the Seratu Aatai’s Borneo Pygmy Elephant conservation efforts.