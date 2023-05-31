BABA’S planning to expand market in Sabah

PENAMPANG (May 31): Baba Products (M) Sdn Bhd (BABA’S) is planning to expand its market to the rural and interior of Sabah.

Its Head of Marketing, Azrain Mohamad, said the company hopes to grow its products in the state, and has planned various activities this year, including sponsoring the Kaamatan Festival at Hongkod Koisaan.

“We are one of the main sponsors for Kaamatan this year, and we have been meeting existing customers and prospects at the Hongkod Koisaan KDCA during the Kaamatan Festival.

“This is our first time sponsoring Kaamatan event and we are overwhelmed by the response from customers who purchased our products and also participated in the game and cooking demonstration in the past five days here,” said Azrain told The Borneo Post on Tuesday.

BABA’S products worth RM15 were sold at RM10 during the five-day event, where customers also had the opportunities to win other merchandise from the company after buying their goodies bag.

During the event, finalists of Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2023 also joined the fun at the BABA’S booth by playing games and showing their skills during the cooking demonstration.

According to Azrain, BABA’S has two offices in Sabah namely in Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu.