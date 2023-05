KUCHING (May 31): The Bau Hospital is looking for the family members of a Malay patient named Mohd Ibrahim.

He was found at the Kuching Waterfront without any identification and was brought to Sarawak General Hospital via ambulance on May 27.

His last known address is at Kampung Gersik.

According to a statement from the hospital, Mohd Ibrahim was transferred to the Hospital Bau today.

Anyone who knows Mohd Ibrahim is urged to contact the Bau Hospital at 082-763711.