Bishop Danald: Gawai Dayak can unify diverse communities in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 31): Gawai Dayak, like any other celebrations in Malaysia, has the capacity of unifying its diverse communities, said the Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) chairman Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

“May it continue to be so in order that inter-ethnic and inter-religious unity, harmony and understanding be further nurtured and advanced.

“We also call on all fellow citizens to join the Dayaks in celebrating their Gawai in order to appreciate their rich and beautiful cultures, and to recognise their contributions towards nation building,” the Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei said in ACS’ Gawai Dayak message today.

He said for the Dayaks, such celebration of get-together be it in the church, at homes, longhouses, villages or in the cities, would contribute to strengthen familial, filial and communal relations.

“The Dayaks will be honoured to welcome all and sundry to join their Open House which is now back after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Despite the challenges faced by citizens like Covid-19 pandemic, political, socio-economic and religious issues, he said he is confident that God Almighty will continue to bless the nation and people.

“Gawai is an opportune time to give thanks for the manifold blessings of the past harvest year, and to seek God’s blessings and favour in the year ahead.

“May God continue to sustain us and bless us as we bless our beloved nation,” he said.

Dayaks all over Malaysia celebrate Gawai Dayak tomorrow (June 1) and on Friday (June 2).