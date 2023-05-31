Coffee shop boss happy to see Gawai homecoming rush in Kapit

KAPIT (May 31): The sight of vehicles congesting the roads and hordes of people thronging the shops and supermarkets may not be a welcoming one for many people, but for Kimi Soon, it is a scene that this town has not had for quite some time.

The coffee shop owner said rising cost of living and the lingering effect from the Covid-19 pandemic had left him with very few customers.

This Gawai season, however, had shown some good indications that things were on their way towards recovery, albeit gradually.

“You can see today, Kapit is crowded with vehicles and shoppers. The town has become lively, with a hive of activities going on.

“I’m happy that business is good today,” Soon told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

“If business was as good like this every day, I’d have saved enough to buy a serviced apartment in Kuching as a second home!” he quipped.

Nonetheless, Soon realised that amidst the ongoing recovery, the challenges were still there.

“There’s certainly no luxury for those in the working class nowadays.

“With very little left after deducting vehicle and house loans, as well as payments on utilities bills and other expenses from their salaries, they can spend only on the necessities.

A survey by The Borneo Post yesterday showed shoppers crowding the supermarkets, household shops and cold-storage centres here.

When approached, one of the customers at a cold-storage centre Albert Mandau said he had just arrived.

“I’m buying extra stuff for Gawai, and I am spending this holiday with my family at my longhouse, located at Mujong River Baleh.

The Terasang Market here was also crowded, with the shoppers striking bargains with the traders to get the best deals for ‘ayam pencen’ (spent hens), chicken drumsticks and wings, fish, as well as pork.

One of the sellers, Wong Ting Lai, spoke about high demand for ‘ayam pencen’.

“The people here like to make chicken curry, using ‘ayam pencen’. It’s very popular,” said Wong.