Deforestation Regulation: Positive reaction from EU leaders

BRUSSELS (May 31): There has been positive reaction from the various leaders of the European Union (EU) Commission and Parliament that had meetings with Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

“Constructive discussion with #Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and #Indonesia’s Minister Airlangga Hartarto on bilateral matters, including the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).”

“Confirming our shared objective of fighting climate change and deforestation,” EU foreign affairs and security policy high representative Josep Borrell-Fontelles wrote on his micro-blogging site, Twitter on Wednesday.

Fadillah, who is also the Plantation and Commodities Minister, is currently in Brussels, Belgium to represent Malaysia in a joint mission with Indonesia in response to the implementation of the EUDR announced by the EU on December 6, 2022, which is aimed at preventing deforestation due to agricultural activities.

“Very good meeting with Deputy Prime Minister (Fadillah) Yusof and Coordinating Minister (Airlangga) Hartarto.”

“We strongly agree on the need for climate and environmental action and will operationalise partner talks on the implementation of the EU’s anti-#deforestation law in Malaysia and Indonesia,” executive vice-president of European green deal and commissioner for climate action policy, Frans Timmermans twitted.

Commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries and member of European Parliament, Virginijus Sinkevičius said he was very pleased with Fadillah as well as Airlangga.

He said his discussions with both policymakers were surrounding the implementation of the EU law on deforestation, a key tool to tackle it and promote sustainable supply chains.

Earlier, Fadillah mentioned that the EU representatives will be coming to Indonesia and Malaysia to engage with the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Committee on International Trade (INTA) chair Bernd Lange has expressed the committee’s support for Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Ready to support our partner countries!”

“Getting ready for my upcoming trip to Indonesia, had a great exchange with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs @airlangga_hrt (Airlangga Hartarto) and Malaysia’s Vice PM Fadillah Yusof to find joint answers to environmental challenges.”

He tweeted with the hashtag #collaboration. — Bernama