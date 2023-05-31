Fight leaves Sibu man with broken leg, wounds

SIBU (May 31): A man suffered a broken leg and other injuries following a fight at Jalan Bengkel early today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said it received information on the incident from police at 5.23am and dispatched a team to the scene.

“APM personnel arrived at the location at 5.45am and found the victim lying at the foot of the stairs in a pool of blood.

“Apart from a broken leg, he also had open wounds on his left leg and left wrist,” it said.

APM said after providing first aid to the victim, the team sent him to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim’s identity was not known, it added.