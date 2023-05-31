Fire razes three vehicles, damages house in Kuching

KUCHING (May 31): Three vehicles which were parked at the car porch of a house at Jalan Sungai Apong Baru, here were totally destroyed by fire at around 3.45am today.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire also damaged the double-storey house.

“All of the house occupants who consisted of three men, three women and a child managed to escape to safety without sustaining any injuries,” it added.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations, who managed to contain the fire from spreading to the second floor of the house.

After fully extinguishing the fire and ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 5:15am.

The damages and cause of fire are yet to be ascertained.