FY23 to remain strong for Cahya Mata Sarawak

KUCHING (May 31): Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (Cahya Mata Sarawak) will continue to increase and improve its clinker production in order to have a lower reliance on imported clinker, which is intended at reducing operating costs and improving longer-term margins.

In a post-result briefing, management added that they will increase the use of PLC-32.5N cement over the traditional PC-42.5N as the former uses less clinker, which will reduce its carbon footprint.

The group recorded an operating profit margin of 23.6 per cent for the cement segment in 1QFY23, as compared to 21.3 per cent a year ago.

“There will be a scheduled maintenance for the cement manufacturing plant in mid-2023 and management guided that the planned shutdown will be during a low demand period,” said analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“An interruption in the manufacturing is inevitable, but the group has been stockpiling its inventory to ensure sufficient cement supply during the downtime.

“Overall, for FY23, the group expects robust cement demand, in line with expectations of upbeat construction activities in Sarawak.”

As reported last week, Cahya Mata Sarawak’s road maintenance division recorded an operating loss of RM0.1 million on the back of a 39.9 per cent year on year decline in revenue to RM21.8 million due to delays in instructed works contracts.

Management expects the division to return to the black in the coming quarters.

To note, Cahya Mata Sarawak manages some 3,000km of roads in Sarawak and it is currently tendering more maintenance contracts.

The group said it is keeping a close watch on activities in Nusantara for longer term prospects of the group. For now, the group is focusing on new projects in other areas especially in Sarawak, where management foresees a ‘substantial amount’ of jobs, which will benefit the group in terms of construction order book and cement supply.

“We remain positive on Cahya Mata Sarawak’s earnings outlook in FY23 and beyond, on the back of development projects that have been planned for the state,” MIDF Research said.

To recap, Budget 2023 saw RM5.6 billion allocated for Sarawak’s development expenditure, on top of RM2.5 billion for public amenities in Sabah and Sarawak.

The federal government is also expediting the Pan Borneo Highway and the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road.

“All these, on top of a RM100 billion capital injection into the state by 2030 would see strong contract flows over the coming years, where Cahya Mata Sarawak stands to benefit as the sole cement manufacturer in the state,” MIDF Research asserted.

“All factors considered, we reiterate our buy recommendation on Cahya Mata Sarawak.”