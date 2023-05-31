Hundreds take part in rehearsal of joint Gawai Dayak open house in Kuching

KUCHING (May 31): It was an enjoyable rehearsal for hundreds of participants taking part in the joint Gawai Dayak open house to take place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here tomorrow.

Held from 9am to 12pm, the rehearsal went smoothly without any untoward incident.

The rehearsal started with a programme briefing by representatives of the organising committee on stage.

The participants were then seen queueing in two lines at each side in front of the main hall to practise their welcoming plan.

At the end of the lines, a few participants carrying drums were later seen accompanying several distinguished guests as well as a participant acting as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Upon arrival at their seats, the guests were entertained by music and dance performances from the various ethnic groups of the Dayak community in Sarawak.

The distinguished guests also practised their cake cutting in front of the stage during the rehearsal.

The Gawai Dayak open house will take place at BCCK from 10am until 4pm tomorrow.

It is jointly hosted by 17 Dayak federal and state ministers, deputy ministers and assemblymen.

The Dayak leaders involved in organising the open house are Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Dato Majang Renggi, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh, Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Martin Ben.

The public are also invited to share the joy of Gawai at the event which is expected to be graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, together with Abang Johari and Juma’ani, are expected to grace the state-level Gawai dinner at the same venue on June 7.

Also present during the rehearsal were Uggah, Nanta, Snowdan, Liwan, Gerawat, Henry, Penguang and Jefferson.