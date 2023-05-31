In Gawai message, Uggah calls for Dayak cultural, traditional heritage to be upheld in highest respect

KUCHING (May 31): The rich Dayak cultural and traditional heritage must be upheld in the highest respect as they are sacrosanct and central to the community’s identity, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In his Gawai Dayak message, Uggah said he was heartened by the ever-enduring efforts of many associations, clubs and non-governmental organisations to continue to preserve and promote the traditions and heritage of the Dayak community.

“I have attended a number of the pre-Gawai gatherings and dinners where a wide spectrum of mesmerising and vibrantly colourful cultural presentations plus native cuisines were showcased. These included promoting the ‘Ajat’, ‘Sape’, ‘Bertaboh’, handicrafts like ‘Pua Kumbu’, ‘Baju Buriek’, ‘Baju Gagung’ and the ‘Kuntau’ martial art.

“Likewise, my profound appreciation goes to those from the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu communities who are similarly very passionate and committed in protecting, saving and promoting theirs,” he said in a statement today.

With Sarawak is celebrating 60th anniversary of independence within Malaysia this year, Uggah said the state had undergone major transformation, including lowering the poverty rate from 47.8 per cent in 1976 to nine per cent in 2019; achieving 97.9 per cent in electrification rate and 67.2 per cent in water supply rate in rural areas.

“As a matter of fact, many of the Gawai Dayak celebrants are driving their own vehicles home to celebrate. The once very popular express boats have now disappeared in its domains like Sibu, Kapit, Sarikei, Bintulu and Marudi.”

Uggah said by 2025, Sarawak will have better road network system with the implementation of the Pan Borneo Trunk Road and Second Trunk Road or coastal highway.

The coastal highway costs about RM11 billion and it includes building 11 bridges with a total cost of RM4 billion.

As for Project Rakyat, Uggah said his Ministry of Port and Infrastructure Development has been tasked to carry out 229 projects with costs totalling about RM9 billion.

They comprise 121 road projects, 50 bridges, 53 buildings, four jetties and the Bebuling short take-off and landing (STOL) port costing RM296 million, he added.

“Of the 229 Projek Rakyat, 98 projects or 43 per cent have been completed, 53 under construction (23 per cent) and 78 (34 per cent) are currently at the pre-contract stage.”

Additionally, he said the construction of the Sabah Sarawak Link Road Phase 1 has begun with the 398-kilometre road project divided into four phases connecting Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

The construction progress of the Phase 1 is on schedule and expected to be completed by January 2026, he added

He said the Public Works Department has set up its road maintenance unit to monitor the proper upkeep of the rural roads and Baram has been selected as the location to begin the pilot project.

Uggah pointed out that the state government under the leadership of the visionary Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has produced rapid development while safeguarding political stability and racial harmony.

Among the initiatives included the state’s ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, the setting up of Unit for Other Religions with RM100 millions allocation this year and the establishment of nine development agencies covering all regions in the state with each allocated RM1.5 billion, he added.

Acknowledging that the challenges that lay ahead are immense with the advent of new technologies, he appealed to all Dayaks to stay united and with all other races in the spirit of the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Uggah also wished the Dayak community a safe trip back to their hometown.

“Finally, once again, my family and I would like to wish all Dayak, Selamat Menyambut Hari Gawai Dayak, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang Nguan Menoa.”