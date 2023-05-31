International Energy Week 2023 to house over 200 exhibitors at BCCK

KUCHING (May 31): The upcoming Fifth International Energy Week (IEW) is set to gather over 200 exhibitors.

Taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) this June 13 to 15, the event will also host the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Summit.

According to Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, IEW 2023 will gather top industry experts, senior government officials and representatives of the corporate sector to share with each other their experiences and also to explore energy-related business opportunities in Borneo.

“The expo and summit will facilitate and help connect different groups of people from the energy sphere, namely government, large players, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), consultants and academia to explore ideas and opportunities in the energy transition,” he said in a recent interview with Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

Dr Hazland also described the event being ‘timely’, in view of the development of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, in Kalimantan.

He added that the expo would present an opportunity for Sarawak to be at the forefront of the conversations about environmental sustainability and energy transition.

“The event is making a comeback after a hiatus of three years due to Covid-19 pandemic, enabling a soft reboot with the theme ‘Transitioning Towards a Net-Zero Carbon Future’ this year.

“The event aims to promote discussion around energy transition and potential business opportunities in the sector, as well as achieving the ambition of a net zero carbon future.

“IEW also provides opportunities for SMEs to explore new technologies that can increase revenues and incomes, while contributing to environmental mitigation.”

Moreover, Dr Hazland for this edition, there would be special addresses by key international leaders highlighting sustainable development, a ‘Leadership Roundtable’ discussing the relevant challenges and opportunities, as well as a session on ‘Investment Opportunities in the Green Economy.

He later remarked: “For IEW, we aim to continue the series every two years as technology and knowledge change rapidly when it comes to energy transition.

“Thus, we want to ensure that everyone is exposed to the latest information and able to become agile and successful in navigating this change.”

On the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Summit, Dr Hazland said the participants would discuss opportunities in harnessing sustainable energy resources in Sarawak to power the growth towards a low carbon future in the region.