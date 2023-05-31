July 11 hearing of Muhyiddin’s application to quash charges for using position to obtain bribes

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): The High Court here today fixed July 11 to hear former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s application to strike out four charges made against him for allegedly using his position to obtain gratification amounting to RM232.5 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date when the case came up for mention today in the presence of deputy public prosecutors Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin and Ahmad Akram Gharib, as well as lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, was exempted from attending today’s proceeding.

Earlier, Hisyam requested the court to fix three days for the hearing.

However, Judge Muhammad Jamil said one day was enough and fixed July 11 to hear the application.

Last April 18, Muhyiddin, 76, filed a notice of motion to request that he be acquitted and discharged of all four charges brought against him on March 10, and that the proceedings of the case at the Sessions Court be postponed, pending the motion hearing.

Through a supporting affidavit filed with the notice of motion, he claimed that all four charges were flawed and not according to law.

Muhyiddin, as the then Prime Minister and Bersatu president, was charged with using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and also from one Datuk Azman Yusoff, for the party.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin’s application for the trial of his cases involving using his position to receive bribes and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court here will be heard before Judge K. Muniandy on July 10.

In addition to the four charges of using his position for bribery, Muhyiddin is also faced with two charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the Menara KL Branch of the CIMB Bank, Jalan Stesen Sentral here between Feb 25, 2021, and July 16, 2021, and on Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court last March 13 with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM5 million and the case was transferred to the Sessions Court here to be tried with the other cases. – Bernama