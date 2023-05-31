Kong hits back at Yap over claim Chong not proactive in resolving school’s car park roof issue

KUCHING (May 31): Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong has refuted Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap’s claim that Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen had not been proactive in resolving the issue of the damaged car park roofing at SK Laksamana.

Kong said the car park roof was damaged during a thunderstorm on March 18 and the school had approached Chong on March 27 for assistance.

“On the same day, the matter was brought to the attention of Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying, who verbally agreed that the Ministry of Education (MoE) would take the necessary steps to appoint contractors for the repair,” he said in a statement.

Kong said on March 28, Chong contacted the school to request for a cover letter addressed to MoE for written approval and further action.

“On March 29, the school’s representative informed that they had proceeded with the repair works by using their own contractor. Consequently, the issue of the MoE appointing contractors for the repair became moot and academic.”

However, Kong said the school later faced shortage of funds to pay for some of the roofing works, to which Chong responded by allocating funds to cover partial payment of the cost.

He claimed the school only approached DAP only after no financial support was provided to resolve the matter for over two months following a meeting with Yap on March 25.

“The timing of Wilfred Yap’s meeting with the school (on Monday) and his subsequent press statement raises questions as to why he only took action after DAP had provided an allocation.

“Before Yap continues to undermine the efforts of DAP for the community, it is essential for him to conduct proper research and learn more about DAP’s initiatives, particularly those concerning SK Laksamana,” said Kong.

Yap in a statement on Monday had said that the federal grant provided by Chong for the repair of the school’s car park roofing was not sufficient to cover the full cost, and that he would allocate RM15,000 from his minor rural project allocation to make up for the shortfall.

Yap also said he was “disappointed and perplexed” as to why the Stampin MP had not been proactive in securing sufficient funds from the MoE to cover the full cost of repairs.

Kong pointed out that each MP’s allocation, otherwise known as ‘outright grant’, was RM2 million per year which translates to about RM666,666 for each of the three state constituencies under Stampin parliamentary constituency.

The three state constituencies are Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah, all of which are represented by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In contrast, Kong said Yap and his fellow GPS assemblymen each receive an allocation of RM5 million from the state government for their respective constituency.

“If Chong can provide RM10,000 to SK Laksamana, surely Yap can allocate RM75,000 to enable repairs and upgrades in other parts of the school.”

According to Kong, a team from DAP has been periodically visiting SK Laksamana to follow up on the school’s activities, and that the DAP office had also allocated funds for the school to upgrade its classrooms last year.

He said the school had recently expressed hope for a new building block to accommodate the growing education demand for children with special needs, adding an application has already been made by the school to the MoE on the matter.

Kong said DAP had in fact requested a copy of the paperwork from the school to follow up with the ministry on the proposal.

“Thus, Yap’s claim that DAP has not done much for SK Laksamana reflects his lack of understanding of its needs and developments.”