Kuching man pleads guilty to lodging false police report

KUCHING (May 31): A 33-year-old man was ordered to undergo a Compulsory Attendance Order for three months after he pleaded guilty to have lodged a false police report of being robbed on April 28.

The accused, Mohd Aizyril Fikzree Ahmin, was also ordered by the Magistrate’s Court to undergo four hours of daily community work throughout the order duration.

He was also ordered to pay a bond of RM200 by Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

According to the charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, Mohd Aizyril lodged a report at the Kuching District Police headquarters around 12.40am on April 28.

In his report, he claimed that he was robbed at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching around 8pm on April 27.

Police who conducted their investigation revealed that the robbery never took place.

It was learnt that Mohd Aizyril was overwhelmed by debt and was planning to use the police report to delay his payment.

DPP Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a council.