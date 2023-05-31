Major announcement on Sabah water issue

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a major announcement will be made after his meeting with the Sabah State Government to discuss water supply issue in Sabah.

The meeting is set to take place in Putrajaya at 9.30am today (June 1).

Anwar said roads, water and power supply have been longstanding issues of Sabah.

“Hajiji and I should not be blamed for this. But what’s different is that we are determined to resolve these problems now.”

Anwar said he had invited Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and relevant government officers to the meeting to discuss solutions to tackle water woes in Sabah.

“Some say we do not have sufficient money. I say we can defer the construction of bridges, but when it comes to water problems, we have to address it immediately by all means necessary, be it a loan or sukuk.

“We will make a major announcement after the meeting,” he said during ‘Program Semarak Perpaduan Rakyat Parlimen Papar Bersempena Sesi Ramah Mesra Perdana Menteri Bersama Paparian at The Palm Square Showroom foyer, Kinarut here on Wednesday.

Also present were Hajiji, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

Anwar said the government would take two approaches towards resolving the issue, that was by implementing urgent projects immediately, while other projects in Papar and Sabah would take more time.

He is also confident that the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah could be expedited with cooperation from the State Government.

The Prime Minister also announced several projects in Papar, including the upgrading of Pengalat-Papar Bypass costing RM538 million and another upgrading project of Jalan Lok Kawi from Sabindo roundabout to Kinarut River, Papar.

He said the government had also approved upgrades to the drainage system in Kinarut town and Sungai Wang.

Adding on, Armizan said the new projects in Papar as announced by Anwar aimed to resolve the longstanding issues endured by Paparians.

He said there are currently two bottlenecks in Papar, namely in Kinarut from Sabindo roundabout and another at Papar Bridge.

To tackle the issue, he said the road from Sabindo roundabout to Sungai Kinarut would be upgraded to dual carriageway with four lanes in total at a cost of RM67 million spanning 3.4 kilomtres, adding that the allocation for the project would be disbursed this year.

Meanwhile, he said the bottleneck in Papar Bridge would be addressed by building an alternative route, named Pengalat-Papar Bypass, costing RM538 million, which involved the construction of two new bridges at Pengalat River and Papar River.

He said villagers returning home and those travelling to Kimanis would be able to use the alternative route without having to drive through Papar town or Papar Bridge.

On another note, Armizan said he would also be attending the meeting to discuss the longstanding water issue in Sabah today.

“This is a commitment announced by the Prime Minister at the Unity Government National Convention recently that the Federal Government would assist in addressing longstanding issue on water supply in Sabah through the increase of allocation, provision of soft loan, or if need be, sukuk.

“These are the approaches that will be considered based on what will be tabled by the State Government tomorrow,” he said in a press conference after the event.

Armizan said the government would take short, medium and long-term approaches to resolve water issues in Sabah, including Papar.

He also said the State Government is seeking a soft loan of RM91.3 million for the upgrade of Kogopon Water Treatment Plant to boost its water production from 40 million litres a day to 80 million a day.

He said the project was supposed to be completed this year at an initial cost of RM312.2 million about five years ago, but the development was halted due to certain issues.

Upon reassessment, he said the latest cost had increased by RM91.3 million to RM403.5 million.

“Hence, the State Government is seeking a soft loan of RM91.3 million from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

Armizan also said the government had approved RM1.5 million to build a new market in Kinarut.

On another note, he said Papar Dam would be one of the proposals to resolve water woes in Sabah.

As a Member of Parliament of Papar, Armizan said he would support the dam proposal if the State Government decided that the Papar Dam was the best solution to address the water supply issue.

“If we delay the issue, the water crisis will become more critical.”

If the government has decided on the Papar Dam, he said the priority would be to engage the villagers involved to assure them of their safety and interests.

“To outsiders who try to intervene, to me, they have no local standi.

“This water supply issue will become more serious if we delay in taking action.

“For people outside Papar who attempt to incite or intervene, perhaps we can consider shutting off water supply to their homes so that they can feel how it is like having no water.”

He added that the site for the dam was not decided by politicians, but through studies conducted by experts who put forward options and their recommendations.

Meanwhile, WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said she felt honored to have the presence of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister at The Palm Showroom.

“This is a dream come true and the best birthday present I have ever had,” she gushed.

Susan, who celebrates her birthday today (June 1), said it was a ‘double miracle’ to have both Anwar and Hajiji at her premises.

“Their presence made me feel accomplished. After years of developing Kinarut, I have finally seen the results, the dream.

“Having the Chief Minister at my showroom was already a miracle, now the Prime Minister was here also.

“It is a double miracle,” she said at the event.

Susan vowed to work hard to develop Kinarut for the betterment of the rakyat.

WSG Group is the developer of Taman Sungai Wang, Rose Garden, Palm Square Commercial Centre and Palm Condominium in Kinarut, as well as Benoni Commercial Centre and Parklane City in Papar.