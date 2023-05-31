Papar representative 2023 State Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Papar Unduk Ngadau, Carol Abbey Gail, is the 2023 State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan pageant winner.

The 24-year-old finance economy graduate won RM12,000 in cash, a crown, trophy, sash and a flower bouquet.

Carol, who is currently looking for a job, also received scholarships and cash prizes from North Borneo University College and Asian Tourism Institute, and other sponsored prizes.

Kota Marudu’s Calby Floresa Dolinting was the first runner-up and received a RM10,000 cash prize, a trophy, a flower bouquet and other sponsored prizes.

The third winner was Clerice Olvia Augustine @ Justin representing Tambunan.

She brought home a RM8,000 cash prize, a trophy, a flower bouquet and other sponsored prizes.

Taking the fourth place was Galedine Lind Mosuyun representing Penampang.

The fifth, sixth and seventh places went to Tuaran’s Florina Wileh, Kiulu’s Melni Dhial and Tamparuli’s Rannysa Rachel Lee.

Calby was also one of the three subsidiary title winners on Monday.

She won the the ‘basaan tinandai togingo’ (best dress design) category and walked home with RM500, a sash, a crown, trophy and flower bouquet.

The designer of her dress won a RM2,000 cash prize.

Nabawan’s Abby Suehaiveey, was crowned Miss Bold Pepsi, and received RM1,000 cash, a sash, trophy and flower bouquet.

The Miss Popular Gogo OPPO title went to Pitas’ Efa Anniesyah Kambang. She received a RM1,000 cash prize, a trophy, a crown and a flower bouquet.

Meanwhile, Inanam’s Steffi Olga Aiid was crowned Miss Culture, Agritourism and Nature @ Miss Can. She received a RM2,000 cash prize, a trophy, sash, crown and a flower bouquet.

Likas’ Devegracy Justin won two titles — Tati Tosuau (Miss Friendly) and Tati Toonong.

For the Tati Tosuau title, she won RM1,000 in cash, a crown, a flower bouquet, a trophy and a sash; while for the Tati Toonong title, she received RM2,000 cash prize, as well as a trophy, crown, sash and a flower bouquet.

Meanwhile, Karambunai’s Adelyn A. Tillon was crowned Tati Topiodo (Miss Natural Beauty). She received RM1,000 cash prize, a crown, a sash, a trophy and a flower bouquet.

This year’s Buvazoi Tavantang or Mr Kaamatan (MrK) was won by Tommy Gedeus who represented KDCA Putrajaya.

The 27-year-old tour guide beat 45 hopefuls in the finale on Monday.

He brought home prizes worth RM61,260, including RM6,000 cash, an exclusive bedazzled “sigah” (traditional Kadazandusun headgear) worth RM2,500, scholarships and other sponsored items.

The second place went to Deaigo Emanuell of KDCA Penang. He won prizes worth RM47,000

Lexterinus Harris (KDCA Klang Valley) took the third spot and brought home prizes worth RM32,580

All the top three contestants modelled the Penampang traditional costume known as Gaung Koubasanan Moludu.