PAS president calls DAP a ‘nuisance’, warns non-Muslims not to ‘cross the line’

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that non-Muslims’ wellbeing will be threatened if they “cross the line” in their behaviour towards Muslims in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post today, he said that DAP has been nothing but a nuisance to a country ever since the party was founded and has “gone too far”.

Hadi once again painted DAP as the purveyor of secularism through the “Malaysian Malaysia” concept.

“They are trying to bring the agenda of secularism and ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ which revises the country’s principles and seeks to dilute the Malay-Muslim race with the non-Muslim community in a liberal way by marginalising the national language, defending apostates, taking measures against new brothers who converted to Islam and extreme measures through the statement of its leaders,” he said.

Hadi said that the events of May 13, 1969 should serve as a lesson, adding that DAP’s bad influence will ruin the country’s peace and stability.

He also criticised Malays who espouse DAP’s ideology and accused those who champion the Malay agenda as racist.

“Now, they are trying to push through a cunning political and economic agenda, but they are also open and extreme towards Malay Muslims and Islamist parties with accusations that together they bring Islamophobia which is spread among non-Muslims.

“Believe me, they will definitely lose and ruin their own peaceful and free position now,” he added. – Malay Mail