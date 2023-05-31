Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak rubber smallholders to get IPG payment in June

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Smallholders in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak are eligible to receive the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) starting from June 1 to 30, 2023 based on rubber production in May 2023.

In a statement, the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) said IPG rubber cuplump and activated latex for May in Peninsular Malaysia is 30 sen per kilogramme (kg) for 50 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) and 60 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

For Sabah and Sarawak, the rate is 65 sen per kg for 50 per cent DRC and RM1.30 per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

While for latex, the IPG rate is 90 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

MRB said IPG would be activated if the average monthly price at the farm level for cuplump rubber is at below the RM2.70 level per kg beginning January 2023.

The increase in the new activation pricing level (PHP) is an initiative and concern by the government made in the Budget 2023 announcement that is effective starting from January until December 2023. – Bernama