Prioritise health, safety when celebrating Gawai, community reminded

LIMBANG (May 31): Gawai celebrants are advised to take care of their health and safety during the festive period in view of the current hot spell hitting the country.

In giving the advice, Deputy Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said it is important for the people to take precautions against heat stroke.

“With the current extreme heat, people must be aware of the early signs of heatstroke. Most importantly, drink more plain water to avoid dehydration,” he said in his Gawai message.

At the same time, Dr Abdul Rahman called on celebrants, especially those in longhouses, to be on guard against fire outbreaks so as not to spoil the festive celebrations.

Meanwhile, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang in his Gawai message said safety should be everyone’s main priority this festive season especially when making house visits.

“When celebrating Gawai in a lively and happy atmosphere, always remember to take care of each other’s safety because that is the most important thing,” he said.