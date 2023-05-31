Real estate agency director in Kuching loses RM1.5 mln to investment scam

KUCHING (May 31): A 66-year-old real estate agency director here has become the latest victim of an investment scam after losing RM1.5 million between April 14 and May 29 this year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, in a statement today, said the female victim told the police that she met a man on Facebook in April this year.

“The suspect, who claimed to be a Singaporean but is working in Hong Kong managed to influence the victim to make an investment in a business on TikTok,” he said, adding that the victim was also infatuated with suspect after a week of conversing via WhatsApp.

Mohd Azman said the victim was told that she would get a nine per cent return from the investment

“To get the business started, the victim was instructed to make a total of 185 payment transactions to 21 different bank accounts totalling to RM1.5 million between April 14 and May 29 this year,” he added.

The victim, he said, only realised that she was scammed after the suspect insisted that she invests more money in the ‘business’.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said a total of 93 scam cases were recorded involving losses amounting to RM8.2 million have been recorded between Jan 1 and May 30 this year, as compared to 74 cases involving losses totalling RM5.4 million in the same period last year.

“For investment scams, the police have carried out 25 arrests this year as compared to only 15 arrests last year,” he said, adding that 37 of the investigation papers have been charged in court.

Mohd Azman also advised the public to not easily fall victim to scams.

“Do not get influenced by advertisements or offers on social media on investment opportunities that promise high returns,” he said.

He added that the public should also not give out their personal banking details or make online payment to anyone who they do not recognise or have met online recently.

For those who suspect that they have been scammed, they are advised to call the National Scam Response Centre at 997 for assistance.